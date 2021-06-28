New Llano police chief dies at 61

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - New Llano Police Chief Danny Hunt died Saturday at age 61.

The Town of New Llano announced Hunt’s death on its Facebook page Saturday morning.

“The Town of New Llano is very saddened this morning with the passing of Police Chief Danny Hunt. We ask that everyone keep the Hunt family lifted up in prayers along with the officers that worked with him. Chief Hunt will be greatly missed by all who knew him.”

Visitation and a funeral are being held at First Pentecostal Church in Leesville. Visitation is at 6 p.m. Monday, June 28, and the service is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 29.

Several area law enforcement agencies offered their condolences.

Sheriff Craft and the employees of the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our deepest condolences to... Posted by Vernon Parish Sheriff Dept on Saturday, June 26, 2021

Merryville Police Department would like to send our deepest condolences to New Llano Police Chief Danny Hunts family and... Posted by Merryville Police Department on Saturday, June 26, 2021

With heavy hearts the Rosepine Police Department extends our condolences to the Family of New Llano Police Chief Danny... Posted by Rosepine Police Department on Saturday, June 26, 2021

Our community has suffered a great loss with the passing of Chief Danny Hunt. His love and commitment to his family,... Posted by Leesville Police Department on Saturday, June 26, 2021

Read the full obituary below.

Matthew 5:9 (KJ): Blessed are the peacemakers; for they shall be called the children of God. Danny Hunt slipped off... Posted by Jeane Funeral Service on Sunday, June 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.