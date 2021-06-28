New Llano police chief dies at 61
Jun. 28, 2021
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - New Llano Police Chief Danny Hunt died Saturday at age 61.
The Town of New Llano announced Hunt’s death on its Facebook page Saturday morning.
“The Town of New Llano is very saddened this morning with the passing of Police Chief Danny Hunt. We ask that everyone keep the Hunt family lifted up in prayers along with the officers that worked with him. Chief Hunt will be greatly missed by all who knew him.”
Visitation and a funeral are being held at First Pentecostal Church in Leesville. Visitation is at 6 p.m. Monday, June 28, and the service is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 29.
Several area law enforcement agencies offered their condolences.
Read the full obituary below.
