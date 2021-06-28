Primetime’s top returning running backs

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - As the high school football season inches closer, several players are returning to their teams with high expectations.

The Town Talk’s sportswriter Lamar Gafford spoke with Sports Anchor Jamarcus Fitzpatrick about who will be the top returning running backs.

Carlos Bazert - Avoyelles (Jr.) - When you think of a ‘bell cow running back, Carlos Bazert fits that description. Weighing in at 260 pounds, according to head coach Andy Boone, Bazert is the driving force of the Mustang offense. In 2020, he rushed for 1,148 yards, on 199 carries, and scored 18 touchdowns. You can expect to see the two-time ACA Athlete of the Week get that same workload as he enters his junior campaign.

Grant Ducote - Rosepine (Jr.) - We mentioned how Ethan Frey has been a huge part of Rosepine’s offense. One of the reasons he is able to be so productive is because of players like Grant Ducote. Ducote boasted a 1,083 yard, 15 touchdown campaign in 2020, including a 148-yard performance in the ‘Battle of the Big Dog Jug’ game against Pickering. He’s set to get a similar amount of touches in 2021.

Caleb Gallashaw - Leesville (Sr.) - Caleb Gallashaw has been the bread and butter of the Wampus Cats’ offense, and there’s no other way to say it. His athletic ability has allowed him to be great in the run game and the passing game. Totaling 1,239 yards and 19 touchdowns, it’s almost certain Gallashaw will be seeing the ball as much as he’s able to physically touch it. I also forgot to mention: He ran a 4.47-second 40-yard dash at Arkansas-Monticello’s satellite camp in Destrehan.

Arthur Lavalais - Peabody (Sr.) - When in doubt, give it to number one! That’s what Warhorse head coach Marvin Hall told me at one of their 7-on-7 games. Of course, Peabody will be looking to replace quarterback Tyriq Miles but in the meantime, they can rely on the man known as ‘King Arthur’. Lavalias has been a force in his career and even made an impact in a shortened COVID-19 season. 2020 saw him rush for only 575 yards but scored 12 touchdowns, including a six touchdown game against Lakeside.

London Williams - Many (Sr.) - Williams is a man of few words but plenty of actions. The two-sport athlete played a key role in propelling the Tigers to its’ first state title since 2014. Alongside his cousin Terrence, London rushed for 1,501 yards and 21 touchdowns. The 5-foot-10, 170 pound back is, in the words of Jess Curtis, the fastest player on the team. He will look to separate himself from the rest in his senior year.

