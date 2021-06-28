Advertisement

State Rep. Firment discusses move to override Edwards’ veto of constitutional carry bill

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(KALB) - The Louisiana Conservative Caucus is pushing to veto the constitutional carry bill. This comes after legislation passed in the House and Senate to do away with the need for “concealed weapons permits” was vetoed by Governor John Bel Edwards. State Rep. Gabe Firment joined on First Look to discuss the push.

