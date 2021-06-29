AEX getting $3 million for improvements

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Airports in both Alexandria and Monroe are getting more than 11 million dollars in federal funding for improvements. District 5 Congresswoman Julia Letlow made this announcement on Tuesday, June 29.

The grants are being awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration’s airport improvement program.

Eight million will go to the Monroe Regional Airport for drainage improvements and to reduce the impacts of erosion. Three million will be spent at the Alexandria International Airport to purchase adjacent land as part of the community’s participation in the noise compatibility program.

Letlow says that airports in Monroe and Alexandria are key transportation hubs and these projects will ensure that we can keep people and commerce moving throughout the region.

