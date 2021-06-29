Advertisement

Alexandria city offices closed for Independence Day

City of Alexandria
City of Alexandria(KALB)
By City of Alexandria
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (City of Alexandria) - The City of Alexandria Customer Service office, City Hall, the Animal Shelter, Zoo and other city offices and departments will be closed on Monday, July 5, 2021, in observance of Independence Day.

ATRANS bus service, however, will not run on Saturday, July 3, but will resume regular service on Monday, July 5.

The sanitation schedule will run as follows:

  • Monday, July 5 – no pickup
  • Tuesday, July 6 – Monday’s pickup
  • Wednesday, July 7 – Tuesday’s pickup
  • Thursday, July 8 – regular pickup
  • Friday, July 9 – regular pickup

Please remember it is illegal to set off fireworks within the city limits

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 City of Alexandria. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Barron
Boyce man arrested on drug charges after RADE investigation
Jalen Richard and the Alexandria Police Department teamed up together to tackle gun violence.
Jalen Richard helps with Alexandria’s gun buyback event
New Llano Police Chief Danny Hunt died Saturday, June 26, at age 61.
New Llano police chief dies at 61
AP Images
State Rep. Firment discusses move to override Edwards’ veto of constitutional carry bill
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

6/29 Tyler's Morning Forecast
6/29 Tyler's Morning Forecast
AP Images
State Rep. Firment discusses move to override Edwards’ veto of constitutional carry bill
Great Health Divide: Health impacts of homelessness and inadequate housing, 100K+ Louisianians at risk of eviction
Great Health Divide: Health impact of homelessness, inadequate housing