APD recruiting for next academy, adding veteran officers

ALEXANDRIA, La. (City of Alexandria) - Alexandria Police Chief Ronney Howard announced the department is recruiting for the next Regional Police Academy session that starts in July and 14 candidates have signed up so far. In addition, there are four POST certified officers slated to join the Alexandria Police Department.

“We’re happy that three veterans of APD have decided to come home,” Howard said. “And we are excited to have another POST certified officer who has chosen to join our team.”

Alexandria, like cities across the nation, needs more qualified candidates interested in becoming police officers.

“There is a national police shortage, and we’re seeing the effects of that here in central Louisiana as well. Everybody has openings,” Howard said. “With us having 14 candidates signed up for our July police academy, that’s huge. I think the most we have ever had in a single class was 15, and I hope we pass that up this session. My goal is to have 30 new officer candidates over the next two academy training sessions.”

Mayor Jeffrey Hall announced this week his administration reached an agreement with the Alexandria Police Officers Association Local 833 that provides for pay increases and a new benefits package for officers. Howard said he believes that this new package will improve recruiting efforts once it is approved by the union members and the Alexandria City Council.

“We are seeing an increase in interest,” Howard said. APD participated in a local job fair last weekend, and recruiters reported they had several conversations with potential candidates. The recruiting team participates in local and regional job fairs as well as contacting individuals who take and pass the civil service police officer exam. APD also conducts monthly physical training events to help people interested in becoming police officers with the physical fitness requirements of the application process.

“We have recruiters in place and we have a recruiting plan that involves using social media and traditional advertising, but really our officers are our best recruiters,” Howard said. “Everyone who works with APD is a recruiter. We tell everyone – from those who are interested in becoming an officer to those currently in law enforcement – we would love to have them join our team. It’s time to come home.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 City of Alexandria. All rights reserved.