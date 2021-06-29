Cenla businesses looking to hire, McDonald’s starting pay at $10 an hour

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It’s competitive out there for Central Louisiana businesses trying to hire new employees. As people continue to get vaccinated and the economy continues to improve, businesses, restaurants and stores are all making a comeback.

“It makes sense with things opening back up, people have the confidence to open new businesses and they’re doing so here,” said Deborah Randolph, Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce President.

Qualified candidates are needed now more than ever.

“That’s great, people are working, we’re glad about that, but at the same time, there’s a challenge, and that challenge is hiring folks, and so finding the right employees.”

Businesses across Cenla are looking for employees who are ready to roll up their sleeves and get back to work.

“The worker shortage in Central Louisiana is, I would say, more severe than any other part of Louisiana, especially when you look at the metro areas, we’ve got the tightest labor market. We have basically as far as openings, we have two openings for every unemployed person.”

Fast-food giant McDonald’s is hiring for $10 an hour.

“Business has really picked up again now that people are getting out, getting out of their houses and things are opening back up. With that increase in business, you need an increase in employees,” said Ricky Patel, a local McDonald’s owner and operator.

After the challenging last year we’ve all had, McDonald’s is hiring people quickly, to help get them back on their feet.

“We know people deserve more, including the employees that we already had. We wanted to show them that gratitude and appreciation for everything they’ve done for the past year throughout the pandemic, because it hasn’t been easy serving customers and taking care of this business with everything going on.”

McDonald’s had to shut down the dining room for over a year.

“Initially, we didn’t really lose that many employees. Gradually, over time, things started to decline and then got a little worse this year. That’s when we kind of decided it’s time to do something different and started looking at our wages,” said Patel.

But now that restaurants are getting back on their feet, Patel says he and his family want to help give back to the community.

“We’re a family-run business. We enjoy giving back to the community and we appreciate everything the community does for us.”

This is so that people can get back to work, improving our local economy even more.

“We want a strong economy and we want to put people to work and have enough employees to make the economy even stronger,” said Dupont.

To apply for an opening at McDonald's, you can text to apply, go here or you can visit a restaurant and apply in person. For other local job openings, you can visit here, or the Rapides Business and Career Solutions Center on Coliseum Boulevard.

