CLTCC’s Lisa Doney earns Certified Workforce Developer Designation

ALEXANDRIA, La. (CLTCC) - Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) Alexandria Campus Dean Lisa Doney has received her certification as a Certified Workforce Developer.

The Certified Workforce Developer program is a Louisiana Community & Technical College System and Louisiana Economic Development partnership bringing innovation to college workforce development. The goal of Louisiana’s Certified Workforce Developer is to provide consistent, high quality services in all aspects of workforce development through LED FastStart and LCTCS contract training to meet the evolving needs of Louisiana’s vastly unique business climate. Throughout the program, participants learn the tools available to support not only their local communities, but how other regions and sectors focus on unique industries locally. All aspects of workforce development are included in the course of study.

“One of CLTCC’s top priorities is workforce development, and by becoming a Certified Workforce Developer I will be better able to serve the needs of our Central Louisiana employers and students,” Doney said.

“Dean Doney’s dedication to completing the requirements to become a Certified Workforce Developer is a reflection of the commitment of our campus leaders to ensuring our students have access to the best trained staff and highest quality resources available,” said CLTCC Chancellor Dr. Jimmy Sawtelle. “Using the knowledge and skills she acquired in this program, Lisa will be better able to serve the needs of our students and our local business community and I applaud her for her dedication to self-improvement and lifelong learning. At CLTCC, it’s not just the students who are working to improve their job skills, it’s the staff and leadership as well.”

For information about enrollment visit www.CLTCC.edu/apply. For more information, contact the school via email at info@cltcc.edu or call 800-278-9855.

