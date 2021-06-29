Advertisement

FBI offering $50,000 for information leading to arrest, conviction of Demario Lamar Cotton

Demario Lamar Cotton
Demario Lamar Cotton(FBI)
By FBI
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (FBI) - The FBI’s Jackson Field Office is investigating an assault on a federal law enforcement officer which occurred at approximately 10:45 p.m. on June 26, 2021 in Jackson. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Demario Lamar Cotton.

Cotton, 38, of Jackson, was charged in a two-count criminal complaint filed Monday in United States District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi, and a federal arrest warrant was issued by a United States Magistrate Judge.

Cotton is charged with one count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding a federal law enforcement officer, who was engaged in the performance of official duties, by use of a deadly weapon and one count of using, carrying, discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, that is assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers.

Cotton is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or at tips.fbi.gov.

All charges are merely an accusation, and all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 FBI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Barron
Boyce man arrested on drug charges after RADE investigation
Jalen Richard and the Alexandria Police Department teamed up together to tackle gun violence.
Jalen Richard helps with Alexandria’s gun buyback event
New Llano Police Chief Danny Hunt died Saturday, June 26, at age 61.
New Llano police chief dies at 61
AP Images
State Rep. Firment discusses move to override Edwards’ veto of constitutional carry bill
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

Alexandria Police Department
APD recruiting for next academy, adding veteran officers
Tom Force
Tom Force
Gwen Burke
Gwen Burke
Michael Wynne
Michael Wynne