Harlem Globetrotters coming to Alexandria

(Source: The Rapides Parish Coliseum)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Alexandria.

They will be at the Rapides Parish Coliseum on August 11. The show starts at 7 p.m.

You can get tickets before they go on sale to the general public during pre-sale by signing up to become a Preferred Customer at HarlemGlobetrotters.com. Preferred customers receive exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

To order tickets online, click here.

The Globetrotters were supposed to come in 2020, but the pandemic put a stop to it.

