Harlem Globetrotters coming to Alexandria
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Alexandria.
They will be at the Rapides Parish Coliseum on August 11. The show starts at 7 p.m.
You can get tickets before they go on sale to the general public during pre-sale by signing up to become a Preferred Customer at HarlemGlobetrotters.com. Preferred customers receive exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.
The Globetrotters were supposed to come in 2020, but the pandemic put a stop to it.
