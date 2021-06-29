Harlem Globetrotters coming to Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Alexandria.

They will be at the Rapides Parish Coliseum on August 11. The show starts at 7 p.m.

You can get tickets before they go on sale to the general public during pre-sale by signing up to become a Preferred Customer at HarlemGlobetrotters.com. Preferred customers receive exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

To order tickets online, click here .

The Globetrotters were supposed to come in 2020, but the pandemic put a stop to it.

