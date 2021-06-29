Advertisement

LSU forward Darius Days returning for senior season

Darius Days during a game against Georgia at PMAC on 1 6, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Darius Days during a game against Georgia at PMAC on 1 6, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Gus Stark | Gus Stark)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A key piece for Will Wade and the LSU men’s basketball team will be returning for their senior season in Baton Rouge.

The school announced that forward Darius Days would be returning for his final season.

Days announced back in April that he would be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The Raleigh, Fla. native averaged 11.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game during his junior season. He shot a career high 51.9% from the floor and 40% from behind the arc.

The Tigers went 19-1 this season when Days scored in double figures this season. In 94 career games, he started 61 and improved his scoring and rebounding each season.

