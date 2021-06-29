Majority of residents say New Orleans is not safe and crime has gotten worse, survey finds

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Findings from a new survey conducted by the New Orleans Crime Coalition show the majority of the city’s residents do not feel New Orleans is safe.

The survey phoned 800 residents between June 11-17. Of those surveyed, 64% said they felt “not that safe” or “not safe at all.” Thirty-three percent said they felt “fairly safe,” and 2% said the city was “very safe.” One percent were undecided.

A large majority of residents - 74% - believe the crime problem in New Orleans has gotten worse over the past year.

The survey also shows that a majority of residents are still satisfied with the New Orleans Police Department’s performance.

The NOPD released a statement after the survey results were released:

“We take this survey as a learning opportunity. Given the increase in crime here in New Orleans and across the country, it should come as no surprise that our citizens are as concerned and frustrated as we are.

Despite this, we are encouraged that a majority of New Orleans residents are satisfied with NOPD.

We want the citizens of our city to know that we remain engaged in combatting violent crime. But we can’t do it without them. We need them to let us know what they see.

Of course, NOPD recognizes there is more work to be done. We will continue to work diligently to reduce violent crime and hold individuals responsible for their actions.

We will continue to train our officers and recruits with a commitment to Constitutional Policing and active bystandership through EPIC.”

Read the full results from the survey below, or click here and here.

