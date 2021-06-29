Advertisement

Officer impersonator arrested after pulling over real off-duty deputy, according to sheriff

Vincent Marks
Vincent Marks(Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested weeks after he claimed to be a police officer when he pulled over an off-duty Assumption Parish sheriff’s deputy on June 10, according to Sheriff Leland Falcon.

He said Vincent Marks, 27, of Plaquemine, was booked into the Assumption Parish Jail on Monday, June 28, on a charge of false impersonation of a peace officer (felony). His bond is set at $10,000.

According to investigators, Marks was behind the off-duty deputy on LA 70 near Bayou Corne and started flashing his headlights. The deputy said he turned into a convenience store parking lot and the vehicle Marks was driving not only pulled in behind him but also blocked him in.

APSO reported Marks showed the deputy a badge and said he was a police officer but the deputy recognized him from a domestic incident that happened in Pierre Part earlier in the year. Authorities added that at the time, the deputy did not know the name of the man impersonating the officer.

An investigation turned up Marks’s name as the impersonator and a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Barron
Boyce man arrested on drug charges after RADE investigation
Jalen Richard and the Alexandria Police Department teamed up together to tackle gun violence.
Jalen Richard helps with Alexandria’s gun buyback event
New Llano Police Chief Danny Hunt died Saturday, June 26, at age 61.
New Llano police chief dies at 61
AP Images
State Rep. Firment discusses move to override Edwards’ veto of constitutional carry bill
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

Louisiana State Capitol
Gov. Edwards signs more bills on June 22 - June 29
Smart Medicine
Smart Medicine - TAVR procedure
Smart Medicine
Smart Medicine - Visitation procedures
Demario Lamar Cotton
FBI offering $50,000 for information leading to arrest, conviction of Demario Lamar Cotton