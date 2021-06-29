Remnants of tropical storm spread rain in Georgia, Alabama

ATLANTA (AP) — The remnants of Tropical Storm Danny are moving across Georgia and spreading rain into parts of Alabama after coming ashore on the coast of South Carolina.

Forecasters say up to 2 inches of rain could fall Tuesday in parts of Georgia as the system moves northwest.

#Danny has dissipated inland over Georgia, but heavy rainfall is still possible today over portions of northern Georgia and Alabama. Consult products from your local NWS office at https://t.co/SiZo8ohZMN for more details. pic.twitter.com/4dlFsuCxYh — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 29, 2021

In Alabama, the National Weather Service in Birmingham early Tuesday issued flood advisories on the east side of the state after an estimated 2.5 inches of rain fell before dawn.

Forecasters say that will cause some small streams to flood.

