Ruston finishing new indoor sports complex

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - An indoor sports complex is being completed by construction crews on Highway 165 south of downtown Ruston. The complex is expected to draw in an additional $200,000 in revenue for the city.

Ronny Walker, Mayor of Ruston, feels it will bring business revenue for the whole area.

“Well, and I want to emphasize this is really, really a regional complex because when we have tournaments, we have people staying in Ruston, Monroe and West Monroe, Minden, sometimes El Dorado, even Bossier City because of the size of tournaments we’re having. We’re having anywhere from 25 to 130 teams all weekend.”

The new complex will host basketball, volleyball, pickleball, and also other events.

“But we’ll find out quickly as soon as the good thing about the indoor facility, it offers us the opportunity to have events, not only athletic events, but like I said trade shows, I mean, we can have dog shows, we can have dance line competition, cheer competition, all kinds of indoor facility events,” Walker says.

Many businesses are looking forward to the new complex bringing in more customers and families into the area.

Desi Borgeois is anticipating a wide group of people coming into the city.

“I think it brings a diverse group of people across from the area and by the area, several states wide in our community. It’s an opportunity for them to see what Ruston is about to see that Ruston’s a great little community with lots to offer.”

Officials are expecting the new complex to be completed in October.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.