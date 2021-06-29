Texas non-profit to help with the search of Tabitha Queen

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The search continues for Tabitha Queen who’s been missing for nearly two months now. A non-profit called Search and Rescue SATX wants to help with the search.

Nina Glass, is the founder of Search and Rescue SATX out of San Antonio, Texas. She said the non-profit started in 2018 when they helped recover a woman who’d been missing for a year. Glass said they’ve rescued three people and helped recover seven others in Texas. Glass said police departments often don’t have the time or the resources to find missing adults.

“I can’t speak a lot in Louisiana but I’m willing to help there. Here in San Antonio, the police are just over inundated with crime, and the missing people kind of go on the back burner unless there’s proof of a crime right when they’re reported missing, whether it be DNA or blood or anything like that. They don’t have the resources to go search,” said Glass.

Glass said she connected with Tabitha Queen’s mother, through Facebook. Although they’ve never done a search outside of Texas before, she said they’re making an exception for Queen’s three children.

“The children were left home alone while their mother was kidnapped, or left or whatever happened, so that was one of the main reasons why was because of the kids,” said Glass.

Glass said they have a trained K-9 that can smell underwater. They work with two retired sheriffs, three different mediums, and an engineer. Glass said they also have an underwater drone, a sky drone, an ATV commander, and horses.

Ricky Anderson has been leading daily searches and welcomes the extra help.

“It means a lot. That brings more professional people coming in that know what they’re doing. We’re just a rag-dat volunteer group of citizens that seen this lady cry, and we just come together,” said Anderson.

Recently, Anderson has been searching around Bartholomew Bayou off of Point Pleasant Road in Bastrop.

“So far we have had no hits and we have had tipsters come in with good tips and we focus on one location, it’s across the bay. Now, she’s either in the woods across the bay or she’s across the bay or she’s somewhere else,” said Anderson.

The non-profit said they want to get here by the end of next week but first they have to raise the money for the search.

