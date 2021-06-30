Alexandria City Council declares no 4th of July fireworks show this year

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - For anyone looking to watch fireworks for the 4th of July weekend, you won’t be able to in Alexandria after the city council voted Tuesday night to not have the firework show.

Council members Catherine Davidson, Cynthia Perry, Gerber Porter and Reddex Washington all voted against the fireworks celebration. The fireworks display was expected to cost $15,000. The council members who voted against it said that money could be used in areas that need it more.

Back in April, the same four council members also voted to not put on Alexandria Riverfete, Winterfete, the Downtown Rock Series and Rock the Red this year. District 1 Councilman Washington said they all want to have events for the public, but they don’t want to spend money if they aren’t certain where it’s coming from.

“We need things for our kids to do so before we go spend $15,000 on a 15-minute show for fireworks, I feel there are more important things that we can do,” said Washington.

Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall said that he wanted to have this event for the residents since most events in the last year have been canceled because of the pandemic.

“It was disappointing especially because of the fact that we are a destination community. We are trying to recover from the reality of COVID-19. People are beginning to come out and wanting things to do,” said Mayor Hall.

The City of Pineville will be hosting a firework show this weekend at Lake Buhlow. Gates will open at 3 p.m. on Saturday and is free to the public.

Also at the meeting, the council heard reports from the administration on attempts to fill vacancies across the city, especially in the police department. Mayor Hall said the department is currently down between 40 to 42 officers. Fourteen cadets have already signed up for the upcoming police academy that is starting next month. There are also four POST-certified officers that are expected to join the Alexandria Police Department.

APD Police Chief Ronney Howard said at the meeting that they are having success signing up those interested at job and career fairs. Chief Howard said former APD officers that left for other agencies are also trying to come back to Alexandria. This comes after the city announced on Sunday that they reached an agreement with the police union on a new contract for raises and benefits.

The city is also trying to fill various supervisor positions, including the utility director and the public works director. The mayor said those two openings are part of the unclassified positions that aren’t covered by civil service. The mayor said there are three other supervisor vacancies that are part of the classified civil service positions. Mayor Hall said there is no set timetable on when the positions will be filled because they are taking their time making a decision to get the most qualified candidate.

While the city is trying to fill the vacancies, the ongoing legal battle over the city budget is still a talking point at the council meetings. Back on June 21, Rapides Parish Judge Patricia Koch ordered both the council and administration to work with contract attorney Trey Gist as it was essential for the budget to comply with the Louisiana Budgetary Act and the city charter. Gist is assigned to the council to provide advice and create ordinances and resolutions to put on the agenda.

The council introduced an ordinance that was put on the agenda by Gist that could finally balance the budget. At the next meeting scheduled for July 13, the council and the administration will work to try to resolve the ongoing matter.

