Big Jim’s Fireworks encourages early firework shopping due to nationwide shortage

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - If you plan on ringing in July 4 with a big bang, you may want to start shopping soon, especially if you are looking to put on a big show.

A nationwide firework shortage, stemming from supply chain disruptions between the U.S. and Chinese manufacturers, is limiting how much products will cost and how long they will stay on the shelves at fireworks stands this holiday season.

Rachel Benoit of Big Jim’s Fireworks, located on Military Highway in Pineville, said the COVID-19 shutdown has left numerous containers full of fireworks backlogged at ports in Los Angeles, California, with China tagging on thousands of dollars in additional fees.

Now, California is finally returning to normal operations. According to Benoit, since more dock workers are returning to work, the National Fireworks Association is pushing state authorities to get the backlogged containers put at the top of the inspection list ahead of the holiday. However, July 4 is only a few days away, so that solution may be too late.

Meanwhile, prices for many of Big Jim’s Firework’s items have seen about a 15% increase, and some popular items are simply not available. For the most part, they have been able to find ways to accommodate where the supply is lacking.

“There are only a couple high-demand items that we couldn’t get,” said Benoit. “Everything else was...a lot of stuff was rationed by our wholesalers. You can only have three cases of this, or, you know, I only have ten cases of this. So, we expect to be able to clear a good 4th. Now, Monday on the 5th, I don’t know what’s going to be left.”

So far, Benoit said they have not received much backlash due to the price hack. Considering shortages in every industry, many customers have been pretty accepting of the changes.

In addition to encouraging early shopping, she also hopes potential customers will consider visiting locally-owned fireworks stands.

“I’ve seen kids and grandkids, you know, and they’re now bringing their grandkids in,” said Benoit, whose father opened up Big Jim’s Fireworks stand in 1980. “You know, we see generations of families that have shopped with us. We know what they like, what they want. They feel safe and comfortable. They know that we are reliable vendors, you know I really do my best not to sell you stuff that I just don’t totally stand behind. I’m really proud of our products, and you don’t always get that with the National wholesale companies who are just trying to sell every little thing they can.”

