City of Alexandria responds after former deputy city marshal files federal lawsuit against office, claiming harassment

Attorneys from the Gold Firm, who are representing City Marshal Jerome Hopewell, three deputy...
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Attorneys for the City of Alexandria have responded to a federal lawsuit filed in May by a former deputy with the City Marshal’s Office who alleged violations of the Civil Rights Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Employment Discrimination Act, and the Whistleblower Protection Law for retaliation that she says she faced while employed at the office.

Patricia ‘Kay’ Whatley claimed that throughout her employment, her “coworkers and superiors subjected her daily to a pattern of verbal and physical sexual harassment.”

Among those claims, she said someone used a taser on her behind, slapped her behind, sniffed her hair, and requested that she perform sexual acts. Whatley claimed she was punished for reporting violations of law and ultimately resigned from the office.

Attorneys from the Gold Firm, who are representing City Marshal Jerome Hopewell, three deputy city marshals and the office as a whole, are denying that any sexual harassment ever occurred.

They specifically denied allegations that they touched Whatley’s hair, shoulders, buttocks and breasts. They also deny shocking Whatley with a taser, which is a claim she alleged in her lawsuit.

Attorneys for the defendants claimed “the plaintiff’s own conduct never indicated that any alleged actions or comments made to her were unwelcome.”

The attorneys for the defendants also said that Whatley received a written warning because she was causing “severe disruption through her actions at the office” and that Whatley’s EEOC was made after she received the written warning.

No federal court date has been set yet to hear the matter.

You can read to City’s full response below.

