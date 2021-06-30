Garrett Edwards’ excited for Jay Johnson’s arrival at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The Paul Mainieri era has completely come to an end, however, LSU baseball is getting ready to write a new chapter with Jay Johnson as their new head coach. Former Pitkin star reacts to the arrival of former Arizona head baseball coach.

“I didn’t know too much about him until I read up on him,” LSU pitcher Garrett Edwards said. “After hearing what he had to say on our first zoom call as a team I think we will all buy into his process. He wants to come in and win, bring a national championship back to LSU, and also prioritize developing every one of us to be the best that we can be.

