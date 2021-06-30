Gov. Edwards signs HB 409 on Title IX, other bills

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards signed 16 new bills into law on Wednesday, June 30, including one that creates a framework for the proper reporting and accountability related to possible Title IX violations.

“I’m proud to have signed HB 409 by Rep. Aimee Freeman (D-New Orleans) into law and have it as part of my legislative package,” said Gov. Edwards. “Born out of disappointment and frustration over the troubling allegations of sexual misconduct at our state’s flagship university, the bill establishes the framework that strengthens and clarifies Title IX reporting and procedures on our college and university campuses. It ensures that when a student reports such a violation, the Title IX process happens timely and thoroughly and that there are severe penalties in place if it does not. I applaud Rep. Freeman and all of the women legislators involved in addressing a serious problem and taking the necessary steps to make certain that all of our institutions of higher learning are safe for our students and that there is real accountability in place.”

The governor signed the following bills on June 30:

