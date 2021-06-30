Advertisement

LANG cadet discovers mutual heritage at Officer Candidate School

Louisiana National Guard Officer Candidate Savannah Baizar and Belize Defence Force Officer...
Louisiana National Guard Officer Candidate Savannah Baizar and Belize Defence Force Officer Candidate Renon Baizar meet each other for the first time during Officer Candidate School at Camp Beauregard, La, June 10, 2021. The two discovered they were second cousins by surprise and hope to build stronger family ties going forward.(U.S. Army National Guard courtesy photo)
By Staff Sgt. Gregory Stevens, 241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (LANG) - Officer Candidate Savannah Baizar, a soldier with the Forward Support Company, 528th Engineer Battalion out of Monroe, grew up in Las Vegas. Officer Candidate Renon Baizar, a Belize Defence Force soldier, was raised in Punta Gorda, Belize.

Until just a couple of weeks ago, they had never heard of each other.

It was at Officer Candidate School at Camp Beauregard where the two discovered they were related. Renon was one of several soldiers sent from Belize to attend OCS with Louisiana guardsmen as part of the State Partnership Program.

The SPP program leverages whole-of-society relationships and capabilities to facilitate broader interagency and engagements spanning military, government, economic and social spheres. Over the last 25 years, the two countries have since participated in approximately 270 events.

It was at drill on June 3 that the two met and immediately could tell they were related; having the same last name was just the first sign.

“In our family we have nearly identical noses, so I know, alright, this is probably my cousin,” Renon laughed.

Savannah added, “My father’s side of the family is from Belize, and our skin has a distinct look.”

When Savanah consulted with her father and traced their intertwining genealogy, the two were able to confirm that they were second cousins.

Both Baizars were happy to have found each other.

Upon completion of OCS, the Baizars hope to build stronger family ties going forward.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 LANG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Barron
Boyce man arrested on drug charges after RADE investigation
Demario Lamar Cotton
FBI offering $50,000 for information leading to arrest, conviction of Demario Lamar Cotton
The Alexandria City Council says there will be no firework show this year.
Alexandria City Council declares no 4th of July fireworks show this year
Alexandria Police Department
APD recruiting for next academy, adding veteran officers
It’s competitive out there for local businesses trying to hire new employees.
Cenla businesses looking to hire, McDonald’s starting pay at $10 an hour

Latest News

Mandy Anderson
Mandy Anderson
Melanie Moore
Melanie Moore
Kristi Bellard
Kristi Bellard
Suni Nelson
Suni Nelson