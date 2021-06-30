Advertisement

Louisiana’s 2020-21 hunting, fishing licenses expire June 30

Those that are bought in June 2021 or later are good through June 30, 2022
(Mindaugas Kulbis | Source: Associated Press)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(KSLA) — Your Louisiana fishing and hunting licenses likely expire today, so if you’re planning on fishing this holiday weekend, the only exceptions are for anglers and hunters who have lifetime licenses or who bought or renewed their licenses earlier this month.

Licenses issued by the Bayou State run from June 1 through June 30 of the following year. For example, a license bought on June 1, 2021, is good through June 30, 2022.

Licenses can be purchased at designated vendors in your area.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says anglers and hunters also can buy or renew their licenses online by clicking here.

Doing so allows you to have a copy of your license sent to you by email. That enables you to save a digital copy on your mobile device, erasing the need to carry a printed copy.

Acceptable methods of payment for online purchases are Visa, MasterCard and Discover.

