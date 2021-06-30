LSUA launches agribusiness program to build Louisiana’s economic and agricultural resiliency

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Starting this fall, Louisiana State University at Alexandria (LSUA) will offer a 24-credit hour Agribusiness concentration within their Bachelor of Science in Business Administration program. The Dean of the LSUA College of Business, Dr. Randall Dupont, is eager to double down on Cenla’s prominent role in the national and global commodities markets.

“If you take a look at central Louisiana, we’re really the breadbasket of the state,” Dupont said. “We’re going to focus on the business side of it.”

Students obtaining the concentration will complete four agribusiness courses focusing on industry finance, natural resource economics, business planning, and commodity marketing near the end of their 4-year degree.

Dupont and his team have curated the program to be hands-on rather than ideological so that students are fully equipped to navigate the industry upon graduation.

In the Agricultural Commodity Marketing and Risk Management course, students will learn forecasting and trading in a simulated “futures” market to gain real world experience.

As the simulated prices fluctuate, the student has a choice.

“They can go ahead and take today’s price, or they can wait and see whether or not they think it’ll go up,” Dupont said. “They can take the risk.”

Central Louisiana farmers’ knack for cultivation isn’t limited to cash crops like cotton, corn, and soybean, but also expands into a variety of ornamentals. LSUA Chancellor Paul Coreil said the major nursery hub in Rapides Parish is Louisiana’s best kept secret.

“There’s probably 80 to 100 nurseries that nobody really knows much about, but they’re powerful business components,” Coreil said. “They hire a lot of people, and everybody landscapes their yards and their businesses…and these people grow all those plants that we need.”

The program’s arrival comes at an opportune moment as Cenla’s locally grown food scene gains admirable momentum. This September will mark the 7th anniversary of the Alexandria Farmers Market as more community-based markets emerge in Deville, Winnfield, and around the area. The Pineville Farm Stand, located in the Main Street Truck Park, has surfaced to provide locally grown staples like seasonal produce, eggs, and honey in one of central Louisiana’s main food deserts.

This brand-new program is years in the making. Upon Chancellor Coreil’s return to LSUA in 2019, community leaders working toward sustained prosperity for central Louisiana’s economy conveyed the growing need for agricultural education opportunities close to home.

Accessibility was a primary issue as the closest agriculture programs are two to three hours away.

“I took that to heart,” Coreil said.

The new program is designed to fill the gap by attracting up-and-coming agricultural entrepreneurs, supporting their academic growth, and arming them with a holistic set of skills so that they may best support the local community throughout their collegiate career and beyond.

The agribusiness program will be offered both 100% on-campus and 100% online, providing much-needed flexibility for students. For more information, shoot an email to business@lsua.edu or admissions@lsua.edu or call Dr. Randall Dupont, Dean of the College of Business, at 318-427-4489.

Photo: The Cicada Market Garden in Alexandria

