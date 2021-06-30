Advertisement

More funding for Fort Polk coming soon?

By Al Quartemont
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FORT POLK, La. (KALB) - More funding for Fort Polk could soon be on the way.

During Armed Service Committee hearings this week, 4th District Congressman Mike Johnson says the Secretary of the Army has committed to new funding for several projects on post, including 55 million dollars that would go toward building a new state-of-the-art joint operations center at Fort Polk’s Joint Readiness Training Center.

The current joint operations center, the hub for all communications and movements during JRTC rotations, has not been overhauled since the 1960′s.

“Well the ‘JOC,’ the Joint Operation Center, was built in the 1960s and so it’s pretty far outdated. It’s been retrofitted many times. It’s basically a classroom that’s been added to, but we need a state-of-the-art operation center. It will help in preparing our troops. And this is one of only three readiness training centers that the Army has, one of the only training centers in the country and so it’s really important for troops all around the United States to come and be a part of our community for some short time and to get their training. This would be a big part of that.”

Congressman Mike Johnson

Congressman Johnson says there is a very good chance Fort Polk could get that funding this year.

