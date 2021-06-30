Advertisement

Pineville approves new city budget

The Pineville City Council approves new budget.
The Pineville City Council approves new budget.(Credit: KALB)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville City Council voted to adopt the proposed new city budget.

The new budget includes a raise of minimum wage for city employees and non-classified employees to nine dollars an hour.

The budget also includes plans for major water and wastewater projects as well as road improvements. These projects will be paid for in part by federal and state funding.

Pineville Mayor Clarence Fields credits everyone involved for passing the budget in a smooth process.

“I appreciate our council members. They let us do our job literally on a twenty-four hour basis from administration down to all those folks who put forth the effort, including the sanitation workers, police officers and firefighters,” said Mayor Fields.

Pineville’s new fiscal year and budget begin July 1.

