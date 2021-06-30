Practicing fireworks safety in Cenla

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - If you choose to celebrate Independence Day at home or at a private residence, you need to keep in mind some important safety tips before you bring out the fireworks.

“If you live in an area where you can utilize fireworks, be safe,” said Tom Force, fire prevention chief for the Alexandria Fire Department, noting fireworks are illegal in the Alexandria city limits. “Keep a bucket of water or sand, something you can put your discharged sparklers and things like that in when you’re done to make sure they properly cool off before you throw them away. In past years, people have thrown them in the trash not realizing they are still warm enough to start a fire.”

Force said that there are thousands of fireworks-related accidents each year, especially involving unsupervised children and teens.

“A lot of it is common sense,” Force said. “Don’t shoot at each other or at houses or vehicles. Always point them in a safe direction and be mindful of wind.”

And if you choose to use sparklers, don’t assume that just because they small, they couldn’t be a danger.

“A sparkler burns at nearly 2,000 degrees,” Force said. “You can get burned easily. For comparison, an average oven is 350-400 degrees, so we’re talking many times hotter than that.”

Although there will not be a public fireworks display in Alexandria this year, you can visit the Buhlow Lake area on Saturday, July 3, for a public fireworks event.

The 16th Annual FIREWORKS OVER BUHLOW is this Saturday, July 3rd inside the Buhlow Lake compound! Gates open at 3:00 PM.... Posted by City of Pineville, La on Sunday, June 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.