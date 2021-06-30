Advertisement

Report: Britney Spears to file to end conservatorship

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Britney Spears is reportedly set to present legal documents requesting to end her 13-year-old conservatorship.

Two sources said the singer has been begging her court-appointed attorney to file a petition. It could come at any time.

Experts said her situation is unusual because many attorneys consider it unethical to ignore a client’s wishes in such a case.

But Spears didn’t choose her attorney, and it’s up to the judge whether to remove him.

News of the potential filing comes after Spears spoke out at an emotional court hearing last week.

She called the conservatorship “abusive” and said she wants her life back.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Barron
Boyce man arrested on drug charges after RADE investigation
Demario Lamar Cotton
FBI offering $50,000 for information leading to arrest, conviction of Demario Lamar Cotton
The Alexandria City Council says there will be no firework show this year.
Alexandria City Council declares no 4th of July fireworks show this year
Alexandria Police Department
APD recruiting for next academy, adding veteran officers
AP Images
State Rep. Firment discusses move to override Edwards’ veto of constitutional carry bill

Latest News

New York prosecutors are scrutinizing cash bonuses at the Trump Organization, sources say.
Prosecutors examining cash bonuses at Trump Organization, sources say
Travelers are finding air travel even more complicated amid a summer surge.
Flight delays, cancellations complicate summer travel
Former Dallas Cowboy and Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith talks with a COVID-19 vaccine...
Jill Biden teams up with NFL great to push vaccinations
The Tennant Fire is raging in the Klamath National Forest in California on Tuesday. Fire crews...
As wildfires rage, Biden will raise federal firefighter pay