SOWELA hosts free COVID-19 vaccine clinic at CLTCC, Lamar Salter Campus

The following has been provided by SOWELA Technical Community College

SOWELA will host a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at the CLTCC, Lamar Salter Campus in Leesville, Louisiana on Tuesday, July 13, from Noon to 6 p.m. Participants will enter a drawing for one of two $500 SOWELA scholarships, along with other giveaways. The event is open to the public, and the vaccine will be administered to individuals age 12 and older.

“This initiative is part to the COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge hosted by the President’s Administration. It provides an opportunity for our community to support the collective effort to keep the community safe and to provide safe learning and working environments,” said Geralyn Janice, Lamar Salter Campus Dean.

Albertson’s Pharmacy will administer the two-part Pfizer vaccine. A clinic for the second shot is Tuesday, August 3, from Noon to 6 p.m. at the Lamar Salter Campus. To register, visit www.mhealthsystem.com/LamarSalter. Walk-in’s welcome.

Participation in the vaccine clinic qualifies individuals for the Louisiana Shot At A Million campaign with prizes of up to $1 million. Visit ShotAtAMillion.com for information and to register.

The Lamar Salter Campus is located at 15014 Lake Charles Highway, Leesville, Louisiana 71446.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.