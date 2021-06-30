Advertisement

Suspect arrested in Rensselaer Street homicide

By APD
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police have made an arrest in a shooting that occurred on June 22 in the 1800 block of Rensselaer Street.

Zerick W. Johnson, 18, of Ferriday, has been charged with second degree murder in this incident. Johnson was also arrested on a warrant for Ferriday Police Department for two counts of attempted first degree murder.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

