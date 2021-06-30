Vaccine hesitancy, Cenla remains second-lowest vaccinated region in the state

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As people continue to roll up their sleeves, some are still hesitant to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Louisiana remains near the bottom of the list, and Region 6, Central Louisiana, remains the second-lowest vaccinated region in the state.

All three vaccines are available at all health units, including the Office of Public Health, and pharmacies continue to give out shots daily.

Non-profits and other organizations are also offering free rides to vaccine sites, so both transportation and vaccine availability are not an issue.

However, Office of Public Health Director Dr. David Holcombe says there’s still one big reason why people may not be coming out to get vaccinated.

“There seems to be a common denominator of fear, and it’s very, very hard to combat fear because fear is not coming from here (your head), it’s coming from here (your heart). It comes from your heart and from your gut. So I can give as much factual information and statistics, but if the real target is here (the heart), it’s going to take their pastors, it’s going to take their neighbors, it’s going to take people they love to say this is in your best interest.”

Holcombe says the Office of Public Health went from administering 2,000 shots a week in March and April to now 250 a week.

Since many people aren’t utilizing the drive-through vaccination site at the Coliseum, it will be shut down soon. However, vaccines will continue to be administered daily at the health unit.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.