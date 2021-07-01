Alexandria fireworks show is a go thanks to special, private funding

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It seems the City of Alexandria plans to celebrate Independence Day with a firework show this weekend after all, courtesy of funding from council members Lee Rubin, Chuck Fowler, Jim Villard, Mayor Jeff Hall and several others.

At the city council meeting earlier this week, the four other council members voted against having fireworks, because they say the money that would have been spent, could have been used in areas that need it more.

Other sponsors of the event include: Red River Bank, Firehouse Pyrotechnics, Harry Silver, the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce, Rapides Regional Medical Center, Petron, Walker Automotive, Leebo’s Shop A Lot, A Friend of Alexandria, Evangeline Bank, Holiday Inn, Hotel Bentley, Sam Mahfouz, Rod Noles, Richard Rozanski, Daryl Terry, Greg Trotter, Trey Gist and Patrick Sadler.

The fireworks were expected to cost $15,000. Councilman At-Large Rubin, who voted in favor of the show, says this event needed to happen to give the community something to celebrate.

“What does that say about Alexandria when you have cities all over the state and all over the region, our neighbors that are having celebrations and we aren’t doing anything. Quality of life is important, I think a lot of my fellow council persons don’t understand that, but it’s very important to the community. Our citizens deserve to have a little fun.”

The event will be this Sunday at 9 p.m. at the Alexandria Riverfront Amphitheater. The city says they are expecting food truck vendors to be there as well. Fireworks are expected to last 20 minutes total.

