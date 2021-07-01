Advertisement

Alexandria residents calling for more access to community rec centers

Members of the Alexandria community are speaking out about their lack of opportunities to...
Members of the Alexandria community are speaking out about their lack of opportunities to utilize city recreational centers.(Credit: KALB)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Members of the Alexandria community are speaking out about their lack of opportunities to utilize city recreational centers.

Alexandria resident Jay Scott spoke at the recent city council meeting and said that community centers around the city are not staffed well enough.

“The gym is always closed, it’s been closed, not just due to the pandemic. It was closed nine months before the pandemic even started. They are not giving our children the opportunity to grow,” said Scott.

Scott and other community members argue that providing the youth with the opportunity to use the facilities more would help lower the recent rise in crime in the city.

District 1 city council member Reddex Washington said “One program won’t solve all crime, but what we can do is curb crime when we can gather people and elevate their minds.”

Scott said he hopes the city can help provide the youth in Alexandria with more opportunities to use the recreational facilities before they return to school.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana man dies when 18-wheeler runs into the back of his car on I-20
The Alexandria City Council says there will be no firework show this year.
Alexandria City Council declares no 4th of July fireworks show this year
Attorneys from the Gold Firm, who are representing City Marshal Jerome Hopewell, three deputy...
City of Alexandria responds after former deputy city marshal files federal lawsuit against office, claiming harassment
Rensselaer Street homicide
Suspect arrested in Rensselaer Street homicide
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned

Latest News

LDWF schedules drawdown for Iatt Lake
Anna Kate Jackson
Natchitoches student becomes National Beta Club president
Fireworks will happen.
Alexandria fireworks show is a go thanks to special, private funding
Anna Kate Jackson, a senior at St. Mary's Catholic School in Natchitoches, has been elected the...
Anna Kate Jackson's campaign platform (National Beta Club)