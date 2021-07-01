Alexandria residents calling for more access to community rec centers

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Members of the Alexandria community are speaking out about their lack of opportunities to utilize city recreational centers.

Alexandria resident Jay Scott spoke at the recent city council meeting and said that community centers around the city are not staffed well enough.

“The gym is always closed, it’s been closed, not just due to the pandemic. It was closed nine months before the pandemic even started. They are not giving our children the opportunity to grow,” said Scott.

Scott and other community members argue that providing the youth with the opportunity to use the facilities more would help lower the recent rise in crime in the city.

District 1 city council member Reddex Washington said “One program won’t solve all crime, but what we can do is curb crime when we can gather people and elevate their minds.”

Scott said he hopes the city can help provide the youth in Alexandria with more opportunities to use the recreational facilities before they return to school.

