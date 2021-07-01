CLTCC announces closure Monday July 5 in observance of Independence Day

ALEXANDRIA, La. (CLTCC) - Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) has announced all campuses will be closed Monday, July 5 in observance of Independence Day.

All campuses will be closed including Alexandria, Ferriday, Huey P. Long (Winnfield), Lamar Salter (Leesville), Natchitoches, Rod Brady (Jena), Sabine Valley (Many), and Ward H. Nash-Avoyelles (Cottonport).

CLTCC will resume normal operating hours Tuesday, July 6 at 7:30 a.m. in preparation for the start of fall semester which begins Monday, August 16. CLTCC will be closed Friday, July 2, as the college is on a four-day summer scheduled and work week.

Enrollment for the Summer and Fall sessions is ongoing. To enroll and register, visit www.CLTCC.edu/apply. For more information, contact the school via email at info@cltcc.edu or call 800-278-9855.

