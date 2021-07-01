Advertisement

Date change of street closure for new pavement construction project

City of Natchitoches Logo
City of Natchitoches Logo(Source: City of Natchitoches)
By City of Natchitoches
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (City of Natchitoches) - The City of Natchitoches would like to notify the public of a schedule change in work previously scheduled to begin June 23, 2021, for the construction of a new pervious concrete pavement on Texas Street at its intersection with Second Street. This project was delayed, but is now set to begin Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

This new pavement is designed to more effectively capture runoff than conventional pavement, and should help alleviate the ongoing maintenance issues at this location.

The scope of work, which will be performed by Regional Construction, LLC, of Natchitoches, involves removal of the existing pavement, installation of a new crushed stone base and subsurface drainage system, and placement of the new pervious concrete pavement.

Once work on the project begins, the section of Texas Street between Washington Street and Third Street will be closed to through traffic. Motorists will need to detour around this site via the network of nearby City streets. This is the only section of Texas Street to be closed during the project and access to Texas Street via the Highway 1 Bypass will not be impacted.

This street closure is expected to be approximately one month, to allow for all construction work to be completed, as well as to allow for proper cure time, which is longer than for conventional pavement.

For more information or questions about this project contact the Office of the Mayor at (318) 352-2772.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 City of Natchitoches. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana man dies when 18-wheeler runs into the back of his car on I-20
The Alexandria City Council says there will be no firework show this year.
Alexandria City Council declares no 4th of July fireworks show this year
Attorneys from the Gold Firm, who are representing City Marshal Jerome Hopewell, three deputy...
City of Alexandria responds after former deputy city marshal files federal lawsuit against office, claiming harassment
Rensselaer Street homicide
Suspect arrested in Rensselaer Street homicide
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned

Latest News

Shane Rasmussen
Shane Rasmussen
Stewart Holloway
Stewart Holloway
Catherine Pears
Catherine Pears
Courtney Paige
Courtney Paige