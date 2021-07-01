Date change of street closure for new pavement construction project

NATCHITOCHES, La. (City of Natchitoches) - The City of Natchitoches would like to notify the public of a schedule change in work previously scheduled to begin June 23, 2021, for the construction of a new pervious concrete pavement on Texas Street at its intersection with Second Street. This project was delayed, but is now set to begin Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

This new pavement is designed to more effectively capture runoff than conventional pavement, and should help alleviate the ongoing maintenance issues at this location.

The scope of work, which will be performed by Regional Construction, LLC, of Natchitoches, involves removal of the existing pavement, installation of a new crushed stone base and subsurface drainage system, and placement of the new pervious concrete pavement.

Once work on the project begins, the section of Texas Street between Washington Street and Third Street will be closed to through traffic. Motorists will need to detour around this site via the network of nearby City streets. This is the only section of Texas Street to be closed during the project and access to Texas Street via the Highway 1 Bypass will not be impacted.

This street closure is expected to be approximately one month, to allow for all construction work to be completed, as well as to allow for proper cure time, which is longer than for conventional pavement.

For more information or questions about this project contact the Office of the Mayor at (318) 352-2772.

