Grand jury indicts Ke’Ron Nickelson for February double murder

Charged with first degree murder of Destiny Compton and Ashley Morlte
Ke'Ron Nickelson
Ke'Ron Nickelson(RPSO)
By Brooke Buford
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man who was arrested back in February for a deadly double shooting of two women has been indicted by a Rapides Parish grand jury.

Ke’Ron Nickelson, 20, was captured in Houston after the deaths of Ashley Morlte, 19, and Destiny Compton, 20, on Feb. 7 on Culpepper Road in Alexandria.

A Rapides Parish grand jury returned a true bill this week, indicting Nickelson on two counts of first degree murder. No attorney is listed in clerk of court records, but a motion was filed to appoint him counsel. The case has been assigned to Assistant District Attorney Christopher Bowman.

Nickelson is being held on a $2 million bond in Richland Parish, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Nickelson’s mother, Kizzy Jiles, 43, who was arrested by the Alexandria Police Department for obstruction of justice in connection with the case, posted her $100,000 bond shortly after her February arrest. Clerk of court records indicate that Jiles was appointed public defender Hazel Coleman-Chavis back in March. Records don’t reflect an update to her case since counsel was appointed.

