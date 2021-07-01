Natchitoches student becomes National Beta Club president

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - A student from Natchitoches has been elected as the 2021 National Beta Club president.

Anna Kate Jackson, a senior at St. Mary’s Catholic School, started her Beta club journey when she was a sophomore. Through campaigning at the national convention this summer, she’s earned the title of National Beta Club president. Coming from the small city of Natchitoches, Jackson says she wasn’t sure about her chances because she was up against students from bigger cities and schools.

“When you come from such a small community, you don’t think that you have the tools or the resources to do something this big,” said Jackson.

However, she feels like she’s proved that big things can come from small places if you take advantage of opportunities.

“I proved to myself that I could do it and that if you take the opportunities that are given to you, you can hold these big titles and you can make a big difference and you can impact people,” she said.

During her time as National Beta Club president, she hopes to make an impact when it comes to mental health awareness. Anna’s campaign platform focused on the topic and the need to raise awareness for mental health, especially in the younger generation.

Anna says she also wants to congratulate the members of her school’s Beta Club for winning first place for their campaign skit along with congratulating St. Mary’s Catholic School Beta Club member Clary Smiley for placing fourth in the nation in the division one on-site drawing competition.

