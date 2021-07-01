Advertisement

Northwestern State athletics announces NIL policy

NSU
NSU(KALB)
By Jason Pugh
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES (NSU) – The first day of the 2021-22 academic year represented another pivotal moment for college athletics as NCAA student-athletes officially can be compensated for their Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL).

House Bill 60 (HB60), which was passed by both the Louisiana House of Representatives and Senate, was authorized by Gov. John Bel Edwards and is applicable for student-athletes at Northwestern State University and other State of Louisiana athletic programs.

Northwestern State, in conjunction with a policy established by the nine school University of Louisiana System, crafted its athletic department policy to help educate student-athletes, as well as potential endorsers both on- and off-campus, on how to facilitate NIL opportunities.”

Implementation of a NIL initiative across college athletics has been on the horizon for quite some time,” said NSU Director of Athletics Greg Burke, who begins his 26th year at the helm of the department this fall.

“While there will still be some ebb and flow to the NIL process moving forward, today marks a watershed moment for student-athletes. Hurrah for them and their opportunity to generate income from their name, image, and likeness which can help with any number of expenses that they may incur on a regular basis.”

Burke acknowledged the work of NSU Associate Athletic Director for Compliance Dustin Eubanks and Assistant Compliance Coordinator John Glaser for their efforts in helping prepare the NSU Athletic Department for its transition to the NIL environment.

Click here for the full NSU Name, Image, and Likeness policy.

