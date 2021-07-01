REPORT: LSU players announcing new deals on NIL Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The NCAA recently passed a temporary NIL policy allowing college athletes to monetize their names, images, and likeness (NIL) starting Thursday, July 1.

The announcement comes as several states, including Louisiana, were prepared to bypass NCAA rules to allow students to make money.

RELATED: NCAA allows student-athletes to earn money from their name, image and likeness

Two LSU football players have reportedly announced deals through a company called Match Point, which facilitates deals between athletes and companies.

According to Charles Hanagriff with Match Point, LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and quarterback Myles Brennan have announced partnerships with Walk On’s, Small Sliders, and Smoothie King.

Can’t wait to show you what I have cooking with @walk_ons #staytuned !!! pic.twitter.com/vRLLnim4gG — Derek Stingley Jr. (@JrStingley) July 1, 2021

Two other LSU football players, wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and offensive lineman Austin Deculus, have announced deals through Yoke Gaming.

RELATED: NCAA clears way for athlete compensation as state laws loom

According to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, LSU has issued a NIL document to inform student-athletes. He also reports LSU will allow its student-athletes to use school marks and facilities if a Louisiana law is approved.

This is the NIL document that #LSU distributed to its athletes.



It will allow them to use school marks AND facilities if approved, as its law states.



This is a notable difference in the NIL patchwork. Several schools are outright prohibiting these.



Hello, recruiting advantage. pic.twitter.com/grq9ZSFMJe — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 1, 2021

Heisman Trophy winner and former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow also chimed in on Twitter Thursday on college athletes now being able to make money from their name, image, and likeness.

Exciting time for college athletes.Most excited for non-scholarship athletes who may have been working jobs outside of sports to make ends meet. Free meals, sponsored posts, signings will make their lives a lot easier. Long overdue. — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) July 1, 2021

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.