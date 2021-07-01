Advertisement

RPSO seeking to identify suspects following recent burglaries

Detectives are looking to identify any of the individuals in this photo.
Detectives are looking to identify any of the individuals in this photo.(Crime Stoppers)
By Crime Stoppers
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (Crime Stoppers) - Detectives with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s office are looking to identify any of the individuals in the photo shown, in regards to recent burglaries in the Echo/Poland area.

The incidents occurred on May 20 in the 2900 block of LA 457 and the 100 block of Beauregard Road.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Russell Norsworthy.

