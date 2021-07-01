Advertisement

Texas soldier who shot protester indicted on murder charge

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say an Army soldier who shot and killed an armed protester after driving into a crowd demonstrating against police violence in the Texas capital last summer has been indicted on a murder charge.

An attorney for Sgt. Daniel Perry on Thursday expressed disappointment in the indictment but expressed confidence that Perry would be acquitted.

The indictment comes more than a year after 28-year-old Garrett Foster was killed during a night of protests and unrest in several U.S. cities.

Perry’s attorneys have said the soldier was working for a ride-sharing company and acted in self-defense after Foster pointed a gun at him.

