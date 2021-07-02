Authorities searching for missing 19-year-old from Kinder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office and are requesting assistance locating a missing 19-year-old Kinder man.

Morris Lee Williams was reported missing to the sheriff’s office, and he was last seen by family members around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, on La. 383 west of Kinder near Village Cemetery Road, according to police.

Police say Williams walked away from his home headed south on LA Highway 383.

Williams is described as a 5′6″ black male with black hair in short twisted braids, brown eyes, and weighing approximately 200 pounds, according to police.

Police say he was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue athletic pants and no shoes.

Police say anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 821-2100 or local law enforcement.

