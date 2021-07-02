Beauregard Sheriff’s Office seeking identity of alleged theft suspects

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are asking for the public’s help in identifying alleged theft suspects.

The sheriff’s office says they responded to the report of a theft at a residence in the 1600 block of Highway 394 on Wednesday, June 30.

The sheriff’s office says footage was recovered from a nearby neighbor who was able to record the suspects as they left the victim’s property.

Suspects are described as two white males driving a green 2003-2007 Chevrolet Silverado step-side, extended cab, pickup truck, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information pertaining to this investigation, and/or the identity of the suspects to contact them at 337-463-3281, the crime stoppers hotline with anonymous tips at 337-462-8918/833-404-1372, submit a tip through their website beauregardparishsheriff.org, or text anonymous tips to TIP BPSO followed by the tip information to 888777.

