Down Home Louisiana: Ol’ Mel’s Farm & Scruffy the Road Tripping Rooster

“I was like, well, if people can take their dogs and cats with them, why can’t I take him?”
By Rachael Penton and Ben Gauthier
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DEVILLE, La. (KALB) - On this week’s Down Home Louisiana, Rachael Penton and Ben Gauthier visit Ol’ Mel’s Farm in Deville to meet Scruffy the Road-Tripping Rooster and learn how one woman has turned a hobby into a full-time job educating children about animals.

