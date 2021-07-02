Gov. Edwards issues final vetoes, completes bill signing for regular legislative session

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards has announced that he has acted on all legislation from the 2021 regular session. He has signed 477 bills into law and has vetoed 28 bills.

Edwards also limited the unnecessary waste of taxpayer dollars by using his line item authority to veto certain items in the budget and capital outlay bills.

“While much has been made of a handful of controversial bills, the reality is that this legislative session has produced many good laws that will improve the lives of Louisianans, including a balanced budget that strongly positions our state for the coming year and significantly invests in education, people and families,” Gov. Edwards said. “We did this through bipartisan cooperation and compromise. As we have proven time and time again, the people of Louisiana are best served when all of us put aside our differences and focus on projects, programs and progress for all.

“That’s how we’ve given pay raises to teachers, school support staff and professors. It’s how we’ve enacted protections for pregnant workers, made historic investments in higher education and created a new program to help more students attend community and technical colleges. It’s how we’ve enacted laws to face the problem of Title IX violations head on at Louisiana’s colleges and universities, advanced criminal justice reform, supported those affected by human trafficking and set our state up for continued economic recovery as we work to end the current pandemic.”

Edwards has vetoed 28 bills from this session. All of these vetoed bills were simply unnecessary, and many would have caused real harm to the people of Louisiana. The vetoed bills range from election bills that would have restricted access to the polls to legislation that would have discouraged the public’s confidence in the life-saving COVID-19 vaccines. Further, the bills vetoed by the Governor include Senate Bill 118 which would have removed training and permitting requirements to carry a concealed weapon and Senate Bill 156 which would have unfairly discriminated against transgender youth.

All of the Governor’s veto messages are linked below and will be transmitted to the Secretary of State.

