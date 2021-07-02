Gov. Edwards signs 8 bills into law
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards has signed the following bills into law on Friday, July 2:
- ACT 479—SB 60 Provides relative to the compensation of intercollegiate athletes for the use of their name, image, or likeness.
- ACT 480—SB 221 Provides relative to voting systems.
- ACT 481—HB 72 Requires the secretary of the Department of Environmental Quality to establish a voluntary environmental self-audit program.
- ACT 482—HB 357 Requires reporting of certain information relating to minors who undergo abortions.
- ACT 483—HB 578 Provides relative to disclosure of certain information relative to abortion pill reversal.
- ACT 484—HB 583 Adds the crime of false imprisonment while armed with a dangerous weapon to the list of crimes of violence.
- ACT 485—HB 2 Provides for the comprehensive Capital Outlay budget.
- ACT 486—HB 514 Levies a state tax on raw or crude marijuana recommended for therapeutic use and provides for the disposition of the collections of the tax.
