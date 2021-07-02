Advertisement

Gov. Edwards signs 8 bills into law

(Melinda Deslatte | Source: AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards has signed the following bills into law on Friday, July 2:

  • ACT 479—SB 60 Provides relative to the compensation of intercollegiate athletes for the use of their name, image, or likeness.
  • ACT 480—SB 221 Provides relative to voting systems.
  • ACT 481—HB 72 Requires the secretary of the Department of Environmental Quality to establish a voluntary environmental self-audit program.
  • ACT 482—HB 357 Requires reporting of certain information relating to minors who undergo abortions.
  • ACT 483—HB 578 Provides relative to disclosure of certain information relative to abortion pill reversal.
  • ACT 484—HB 583 Adds the crime of false imprisonment while armed with a dangerous weapon to the list of crimes of violence.
  • ACT 485—HB 2 Provides for the comprehensive Capital Outlay budget.
  • ACT 486—HB 514 Levies a state tax on raw or crude marijuana recommended for therapeutic use and provides for the disposition of the collections of the tax.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks will happen.
Alexandria fireworks show is a go thanks to special, private funding
Louisiana man dies when 18-wheeler runs into the back of his car on I-20
Detectives are looking to identify any of the individuals in this photo.
RPSO seeking to identify suspects following recent burglaries
Ke'Ron Nickelson
Grand jury indicts Ke’Ron Nickelson for February double murder
Attorneys from the Gold Firm, who are representing City Marshal Jerome Hopewell, three deputy...
City of Alexandria responds after former deputy city marshal files federal lawsuit against office, claiming harassment

Latest News

LifeShare Blood Center hosts annual United We Give campaign
FILE: Big Jim's Fireworks
Practicing fireworks safety in Cenla
Alex Orenczuk
Alex Orenczuk
Lydia Kozlowski
Lydia Kozlowski
Tamera Tullos
Tamera Tullos