I-10 Bridge, I-49 Connector funded in House infrastructure bill
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KPLC) - The surface transportation bill that the House passed Thursday includes project funding requests for the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge and the I-49 Lafayette Connector, designated by Rep. Clay Higgins.
Under the current legislative text, each project would receive $10 million. This would be the first direct federal funding for either project.
The projects can be viewed HERE.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.