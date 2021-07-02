Advertisement

I-10 Bridge, I-49 Connector funded in House infrastructure bill

I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge
I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge(Credit: KPLC)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KPLC) - The surface transportation bill that the House passed Thursday includes project funding requests for the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge and the I-49 Lafayette Connector, designated by Rep. Clay Higgins.

Under the current legislative text, each project would receive $10 million. This would be the first direct federal funding for either project.

The projects can be viewed HERE.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana man dies when 18-wheeler runs into the back of his car on I-20
Attorneys from the Gold Firm, who are representing City Marshal Jerome Hopewell, three deputy...
City of Alexandria responds after former deputy city marshal files federal lawsuit against office, claiming harassment
The Alexandria City Council says there will be no firework show this year.
Alexandria City Council declares no 4th of July fireworks show this year
Rensselaer Street homicide
Suspect arrested in Rensselaer Street homicide
Ke'Ron Nickelson
Grand jury indicts Ke’Ron Nickelson for February double murder

Latest News

Natchitoches student becomes National Beta Club president
Alexandria residents calling for more access to community rec centers
Alexandria fireworks show is a go thanks to special, private funding
LDWF schedules drawdown for Iatt Lake
Anna Kate Jackson
Natchitoches student becomes National Beta Club president