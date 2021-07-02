LifeShare Blood Center hosts annual United We Give campaign

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - KALB has partnered with LifeShare Blood Center for their annual United We Give campaign happening July 1-3.

LifeShare Blood Center Alexandria’s regional director, Jamie Wright, says their blood inventory is depleted, due largely to the pandemic and the typical summer drop in the number of blood donors.

“It helps because our hospitals are so low right now,” said Wright.

Wright says it’s vital to keep their blood supply full so people in the area who may need it, have it readily available.

“When we’re running low like we have been, you have people that are on hold for surgeries and transplants that are waiting on blood,” said Wright.

LifeShare is offering incentives to those who give blood during the campaign including a shirt, a code for a free Waitr delivery and Raising Cane’s box combo.

Those looking to donate blood can visit LifeShare.org for more information.

