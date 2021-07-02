Mayor Clarence Fields among Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame 2021 Honorees

BATON ROUGE, La. (Louisiana Dept. of Public Safety and Corrections) - Pineville Mayor Clarence Fields has been named one of this year’s honorees in Louisiana.

Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections Secretary James M. LeBlanc, Louisiana State Penitentiary Warden Tim Hooper, and The Louisiana State Penitentiary Museum Foundation announced the following individuals as the 2021 inductees to the Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame:

Honorable Kathleen Babineaux Blanco, Governor, and Honorable Raymond Blanco and members of their family, Lafayette Parish

Honorable Reginald Royce Brown, Sr., Retired Constable, East Baton Rouge Parish

Honorable Jim Craft, Executive Director, Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement, Lafayette Parish

Honorable J. Austin Daniel, Retired Sheriff, West Feliciana Parish

Honorable Clarence R. Fields, Mayor, Pineville, Rapides Parish

Honorable Charles B. Jones, Retired Colonel, U.S. Army, Avoyelles Parish

Honorable Johnnie Anderson Jones, Sr., Civil Rights Attorney, East Baton Rouge Parish

Honorable Robert H. Morrison, III, Retired Judge, 21st Judicial District, Livingston Parish

Honorable Jay Russell, Sheriff, Ouachita Parish

The Louisiana State Penitentiary Museum is home to the Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame and encourages all interested to attend the tribute and appreciation events honoring the above “heroes in justice” on Friday, August 6, 2021.

For tickets and information, contact the Louisiana State Penitentiary Museum at 225-655-2592, or by emailing Rolanda Robinson at rolandarobinson@angolamuseum.org

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB and the Louisiana Dept. of Public Safety and Corrections. All rights reserved.