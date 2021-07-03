8-year-old raises $6K for Children’s Advocacy Network

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - An eight-year-old girl raised $6,000 for the Children’s Advocacy Network in Avoyelles Parish.

Kennedy Guidry designed t-shirts saying “Be Happy, Shine Bright and Love Yourself!” She sold the shirts in April during Child Abuse Prevention Month. The funds will help the Children’s Advocacy Network’s efforts in caring for local foster care children.

“I did this so that they can buy toys for Christmas and a birthday and Easter and all the holidays for them.”

“With all that we’ve gone through as a community, to have our youngest step up and say that they want to help other children...it’s just been so meaningful on so many different levels for our agency,” said Wade Bond, Executive Director of Children’s Advocacy Network.

Kennedy’s family is shocked by how far the message has resonated. They sold close to 400 shirts across the state as well as in Colorado, California and even all the way in Thailand.

